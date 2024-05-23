Alset Capital Forms AI Board with Top Tech Execs

Alset Capital (TSE:KSUM) has released an update.

Alset Capital Inc. has established a new Artificial Intelligence Advisory Board with key appointments of experienced AI executives Willy Sun and Michael Gord, formerly of Google, Panasonic, Huawei, and as Web 3.0 pioneers. The AI Advisory Board is designed to offer strategic guidance and innovation support as Alset Capital focuses on becoming a leader in AI computing infrastructure and data management solutions. The addition of Sun and Gord is expected to drive the company’s AI initiatives and contribute to the advancement of AI technology in various applications.

For further insights into TSE:KSUM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.