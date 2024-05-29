News & Insights

Alset Capital Advances in AI Sector Growth

May 29, 2024 — 03:40 am EDT

Alset Capital (TSE:KSUM) has released an update.

Alset Capital Inc. is expanding its Artificial Intelligence investment portfolio, with substantial progress reported by its portfolio companies this year. The firm has formed an AI Advisory Board with notable industry experts to guide its AI strategies, and has raised $7.6 million through private placements. Alset’s shares are now listed on multiple stock exchanges, including TSXV in Canada, OTC in the U.S., and FSE in Germany, enhancing accessibility for global investors.

