Alsea expects European power costs to ease, says close to supply deal

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Mexico-based restaurant chain operator Alsea ALSEA.MX said on Thursday the company is close to sealing a deal on electricity supplies for its stores in Europe, where high energy costs have bitten into company earnings.

"There are some big renewable projects in Europe," Armando Torrado said in a call with analysts, without specifying which power supplier Alsea, which operates chain stores such as Starbucks SBUX.O and Burger King QSR.TO, was in talks with.

Finance chief Rafael Contreras said power costs are expected to ease in the second half of this year, and could drop to 60 euros per megawatt next year.

"This would be a good cost to have a hedge or long-term contract with somebody," he said, after prices exceeded 90 euros per megawatt earlier in the year.

Lower power costs should mean Alsea's European segment has stronger results this year, Torrado said. He said the company also expected food staples such as coffee, cheese and wheat to be cheaper.

"Things look better than we thought or expected," he said.

Alsea on Wednesday posted second quarter net profit more than double the figure a year earlier, boosted by a strong peso and increased consumption.

Torrado said the company's delivery business had been doing well and the heatwave that has struck parts of Latin America and southern Europe had boosted company earnings as its increased customers' thirst for cold drinks.

The devaluation of the euro against what is referred to as the "super peso" kept Alsea's quarterly sales growth at 4.4% in Europe, though it said it would have grown 15.7% in currency-neutral terms.

"With the foreign exchange we have right now, we can't do anything to have a better rate in terms of cost of debt," Contreras said on the call.

