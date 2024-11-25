ALS Ltd. Director Increases Shareholding

ALS Ltd. (AU:ALQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ALS Ltd. has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Peter Possemiers, who has acquired an additional 3,100 ordinary shares at a price of $16.42 per share, bringing his total holdings to 16,310 shares. This on-market trade reflects a strategic move by Mr. Possemiers to increase his stake in the company.

For further insights into AU:ALQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.