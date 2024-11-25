ALS Ltd. Director Increases Shareholding

ALS Ltd. (AU:ALQ) has released an update.
ALS Ltd. has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Peter Possemiers, who has acquired an additional 3,100 ordinary shares at a price of $16.42 per share, bringing his total holdings to 16,310 shares. This on-market trade reflects a strategic move by Mr. Possemiers to increase his stake in the company.
