Alrosa suspends rough diamond allocations for Sept-Oct - India's trade body

Credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA

September 20, 2023 — 05:26 am EDT

Written by Shivangi Acharya for Reuters

NEW DELHI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russian diamond producer Alrosa has suspended rough diamond allocations for September and October after a request from India's leading trade body, the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), GJEPC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sanctions-hit Alrosa ALRS.MM declined to comment.

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya; writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens)



Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
