Alrosa suspends rough diamond allocations for Sept-Oct - India's trade body

NEW DELHI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russian diamond producer Alrosa has suspended rough diamond allocations for September and October after a request from India's leading trade body, the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), GJEPC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sanctions-hit Alrosa ALRS.MM declined to comment.

