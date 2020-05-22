Alrosa cuts 2020 production due to falling diamond demand

MOSCOW, May 22 (Reuters) - Russian diamond producer Alrosa said on Friday it was cutting its 2020 output to between 28 and 31 million carats this year because the coronavirus pandemic has slowed demand for diamond jewellery.

It said the decision to reduce production in 2020 had been made "in response to the crisis unfolding in the global rough and polished diamonds market."

Alrosa's intial guidance for 2020 stood at 34 million carats.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.