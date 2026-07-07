ALRM or ASAZY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Security and Safety Services sector have probably already heard of Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) and Assa Abloy AB (ASAZY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Alarm.com Holdings is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Assa Abloy AB has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that ALRM likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ASAZY has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

ALRM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.72, while ASAZY has a forward P/E of 21.04. We also note that ALRM has a PEG ratio of 1.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ASAZY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29.

Another notable valuation metric for ALRM is its P/B ratio of 2.87. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ASAZY has a P/B of 3.78.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ALRM's Value grade of B and ASAZY's Value grade of C.

ALRM stands above ASAZY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that ALRM is the superior value option right now.

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Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Assa Abloy AB (ASAZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.