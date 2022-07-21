ALRM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Alarm.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALRM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.00, changing hands as high as $71.13 per share. Alarm.com Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALRM's low point in its 52 week range is $54.99 per share, with $94.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.11.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.