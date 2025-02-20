ALRIGHT Earnings Results: $ALIT Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALRIGHT ($ALIT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, beating estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $680,000,000, missing estimates of $690,951,825 by $-10,951,825.

ALRIGHT Insider Trading Activity

ALRIGHT insiders have traded $ALIT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALIT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM P II FOLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000,000 shares for an estimated $41,267,079 .

. GREGORY R GOFF (President) sold 250,000 shares for an estimated $2,001,100

GREGORY A. GEORGE (Chief Commerical Officer) sold 84,929 shares for an estimated $645,103

ALRIGHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of ALRIGHT stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

