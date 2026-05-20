BioTech
ALPS

Alps Group Receives Minimum Bid Price Deficiency Notice From Nasdaq

May 20, 2026 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alps Group Inc. (ALPS), a biotechnology research and healthcare platform, announced that on May 15, 2026, the firm received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq stating that the firm was not in compliance with the continued listing requirement to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share for 30 consecutive business days.

Nasdaq has provided a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until November 11, 2026, for the firm to regain compliance. The firm is currently evaluating options to regain compliance and intends to regain compliance.

APLS has traded between $0.56 and $2.90 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $0.77, down 8.99%.

For more such news For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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