Alps Group Names Cheing Lye-Ping Chief Financial Officer

January 08, 2026 — 08:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Alps Group Inc. (ALPS), a biotechnology and healthcare company, on Thursday announced the appointment of Cheing Lye-Ping as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 5.

The company said Cheing will lead financial strategy, investment planning, budgeting, audit, tax compliance, risk management, accounting, and treasury functions across Alps Group and its subsidiaries.

Cheing has over 30 years of experience in finance and accounting, including senior leadership roles.

Before joining the company, Cheing served as CFO of a property development company

In the pre-market trading, Alps Group is 0.64% lesser at $0.9500 on the Nasdaq.

