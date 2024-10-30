News & Insights

Alps Alpine Reports Mixed Financial Results Amid Rising Sales

October 30, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

Alps Alpine Co (JP:6770) has released an update.

Alps Alpine Co. reported a modest 3.2% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 2024, despite a significant drop in net income by 84.9% year-on-year. The company forecasts a slight decline in net sales for the fiscal year ending March 2025, though it expects a 16.7% rise in operating income. Investors may find the increased dividend forecast to be a positive sign amidst fluctuating earnings.

