Alps Alpine Co. (TSE:6770) Price Target Decreased by 6.07% to 1,204.53

The average one-year price target for Alps Alpine Co. (TSE:6770) has been revised to 1,204.53 / share. This is an decrease of 6.07% from the prior estimate of 1,282.42 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 858.50 to a high of 1,522.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.15% from the latest reported closing price of 1,064.50 / share.

Alps Alpine Co. Maintains 1.88% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.88%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alps Alpine Co.. This is a decrease of 88 owner(s) or 88.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6770 is 0.16%, an increase of 90.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.72% to 656K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MXIVX - Great-West International Value Fund Investor Class holds 283K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 154K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PPYIX - PIMCO RAE International Fund Institutional Class holds 82K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing a decrease of 34.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6770 by 11.57% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 41K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TIEUX - International Equity Fund holds 38K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

