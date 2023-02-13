Alps Advisors Updates Holdings in Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

Fintel reports that Alps Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.82MM shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.95MM shares and 5.64% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.70% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.84% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Holly Energy Partners is $20.14. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 7.84% from its latest reported closing price of $18.68.

The projected annual revenue for Holly Energy Partners is $597MM, an increase of 14.10%. The projected annual EPS is $2.08, an increase of 26.24%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Holly Energy Partners. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEP is 0.40%, an increase of 15.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 45,029K shares. The put/call ratio of HEP is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 6,813K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,702K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEP by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 4,599K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,545K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEP by 40.94% over the last quarter.

MLPA - Global X MLP ETF holds 3,938K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,501K shares, representing an increase of 11.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEP by 10.83% over the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 3,705K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,652K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEP by 41.57% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 3,388K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,795K shares, representing a decrease of 12.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEP by 14.55% over the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries. The Partnership, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, owns and/or operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, tankage and terminals in Texas, New Mexico, Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming and Kansas, as well as refinery processing units in Utah and Kansas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

