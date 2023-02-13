Alps Advisors Increases Position in Western Midstream Partners (WES)

Fintel reports that Alps Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.44MM shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 24.33MM shares and 5.96% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.57% and an increase in total ownership of 0.64% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.61% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western Midstream Partners is $34.09. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 20.61% from its latest reported closing price of $28.26.

The projected annual revenue for Western Midstream Partners is $3,501MM, an increase of 9.70%. The projected annual EPS is $3.29, an increase of 19.82%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Midstream Partners. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WES is 1.25%, a decrease of 5.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.96% to 234,770K shares. The put/call ratio of WES is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 24,716K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,192K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 17,399K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,573K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 4.17% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 15,856K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,542K shares, representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 89.65% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 14,264K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,326K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 5.14% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 9,271K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,845K shares, representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 67.30% over the last quarter.

Western Midstream Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Midstream Partners, LP ('WES') is a Delawaremaster limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.

