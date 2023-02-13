Alps Advisors Increases Position in Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

Fintel reports that Alps Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 55.34MM shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA). This represents 7.93% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 52.51MM shares and 7.38% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.39% and an increase in total ownership of 0.55% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.19% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plains All American Pipeline is $15.04. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.19% from its latest reported closing price of $12.73.

The projected annual revenue for Plains All American Pipeline is $66,892MM, an increase of 16.65%. The projected annual EPS is $1.37, an increase of 15.83%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 394 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plains All American Pipeline. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAA is 0.60%, an increase of 12.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 424,388K shares. The put/call ratio of PAA is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 58,936K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,488K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 5.59% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 27,536K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,929K shares, representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 89.44% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 22,472K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,247K shares, representing an increase of 14.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 61.84% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 21,866K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,698K shares, representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 15.47% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 13,733K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,833K shares, representing an increase of 35.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 58.30% over the last quarter.

Plains All American Pipeline Declares $0.27 Dividend

On January 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.07 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 will receive the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $12.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.59%, the lowest has been 4.40%, and the highest has been 31.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.63 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

Plains All American Pipeline Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Plains is a publicly-traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The company owns an extensive network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and gathering assets in key crude oil and NGL producing basins and transportation corridors and at major market hubs in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles more than 6 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL in its Transportation segment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

