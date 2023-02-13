Alps Advisors Increases Position in Genesis Energy (GEL)

Fintel reports that Alps Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.27MM shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL). This represents 13.27% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 14.19MM shares and 11.57% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.66% and an increase in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.95% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genesis Energy is $15.64. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 36.95% from its latest reported closing price of $11.42.

The projected annual EPS is $0.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genesis Energy. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEL is 0.28%, a decrease of 0.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 146,782K shares. The put/call ratio of GEL is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 16,273K shares representing 13.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,980K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEL by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 16,210K shares representing 13.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,785K shares, representing an increase of 8.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEL by 89.18% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 7,696K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 7,444K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,944K shares, representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEL by 3.08% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,685K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,431K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEL by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Genesis Energy Declares $0.15 Dividend

On January 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 will receive the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $11.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.25%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.54%, the lowest has been 4.68%, and the highest has been 73.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.73%.

Genesis Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genesis Energy, L.P. owns and operates crude oil gathering, marketing, and pipeline operations. The Company purchases and aggregates crude oil at the wellhead and at pipeline and terminal facilities for resale to refineries and other customers. Genesis Energy operates principally in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Florida, Mississippi, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.