Alps Advisors Increases Position in DCP Midstream (DCP)

Fintel reports that Alps Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.46MM shares of DCP Midstream LP (DCP). This represents 6.46% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 11.60MM shares and 5.57% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.89% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.63% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for DCP Midstream is $41.92. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 0.63% from its latest reported closing price of $41.66.

The projected annual revenue for DCP Midstream is $11,201MM, a decrease of 26.29%. The projected annual EPS is $4.82, an increase of 2.35%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in DCP Midstream. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCP is 0.87%, a decrease of 3.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.24% to 105,665K shares. The put/call ratio of DCP is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 13,533K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,289K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCP by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 8,892K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,174K shares, representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCP by 46.33% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 8,075K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,125K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCP by 18.06% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,406K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,060K shares, representing an increase of 21.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCP by 64.51% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,591K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,132K shares, representing an increase of 31.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCP by 91.93% over the last quarter.

DCP Midstream Declares $0.43 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share ($1.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 2, 2023 will receive the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the current share price of $41.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.15%, the lowest has been 4.07%, and the highest has been 93.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 10.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.45%.

DCP Midstream Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DCP Midstream, LP is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP's general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.