ALPS Adds 4 O’Shares ETFs to Lineup

SS&C ALPS Advisors, the asset management subsidiary of SS&C Technologies Holdings, has added the following O'Shares exchange traded funds to its ETF offerings:

The ETFs are converting to the ALPS lineup following the completion of SS&C's acquisition of O'Shares ETFs.

"These ETFs are differentiated strategies and core allocations for my family wealth," said Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares, in a press release. “The quality dividend growth strategies are designed to reduce risk and exposure to stress events by avoiding lower-quality stocks.”

Added O'Leary: “In addition, our thematic strategy is focused on internet and tech stocks selected for strong revenue growth, providing a portfolio of stocks with almost 100% more revenue growth than generic growth indexes. We look forward to working with SS&C ALPS leadership and sales teams to support the growth of the funds in all markets across the country."

The ALPS O'Shares ETFs are designed for investors with objectives ranging from wealth preservation and income to growth and capital appreciation. Each ALPS O'Shares ETF reflects a rules-based investment philosophy, including quality as an essential characteristic, with profitability measures, cash earnings, and strong balance sheets.

“Advisors have been seeking out dividend ETFs in this rising rate environment, but these ETFs also provide a unique quality factor worthy of further attention," said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi.

Laton Spahr, president of SS&C ALPS Advisors, added in the release: "The seasoned O'Shares quality and dividend methodology strengthen our set of strategic building blocks for delivering investment solutions to improve investment outcomes. The O'Shares ETFs complement our existing income and thematic ETF investment principles."

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the ETF Building Blocks Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.