Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (Symbol: AOD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.10, changing hands as low as $9.95 per share. Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AOD's low point in its 52 week range is $8.8709 per share, with $10.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.