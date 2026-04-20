Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (AOD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/22/26, Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (Symbol: AOD) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.10, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of AOD's recent stock price of $10.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when AOD shares open for trading on 4/22/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AOD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.76% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AOD's low point in its 52 week range is $7.76 per share, with $10.765 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.20.

Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.