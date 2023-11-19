News & Insights

Alpine skiing-World Cup downhill at Zermatt-Cervinia cancelled again due to strong winds

Credit: REUTERS/ANGELIKA WARMUTH

November 19, 2023 — 06:53 am EST

Written by Lori Ewing for Reuters

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The World Cup women's downhill at Zermatt-Cervinia was cancelled on Sunday due to high winds for the second day in a row, a week after both men's World Cup downhills were called off at the same venue.

"Due to strong wind gusts the jury together with the LOC decided to cancel today's downhill," FIS Alpine posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The weekend's racing was set to feature Italian Sofia Goggia, who is making a bid for a fourth successive downhill crystal globe.

American Mikaela Shiffrin, who holds the early lead in the overall standings after winning the slalom in Levi, Finland, was not scheduled to compete at the season-opening speed race at Zermatt-Cervinia, on the border between Switzerland and Italy.

World Cup racing next heads to the United States where the women compete in Killington and the men at Beaver Creek.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

