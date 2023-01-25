Alpine skiing-Shiffrin takes record-stretching 84th World Cup win

Adds Shiffrin winning

Jan 25 (Reuters) - American Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin took a record-extending 84th women's World Cup victory in a giant slalom on Wednesday, a day after celebrating her 83rd at the Italian resort of Kronplatz.

Still fizzing from her epic achievement, the 27-year-old kept calm and completed the back-to-back double by dominating the first run and then sealing the victory by a hefty 0.82 seconds.

Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel was second and Sweden's Sara Hector finished third.

Shiffrin is now only two wins short of the absolute record of 86 wins racked up by Swedish men's slalom great Ingemar Stenmark in the 1970s and 1980s.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Christian Radnedge)

