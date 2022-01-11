Culture

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin takes record 47th World Cup slalom win

Contributor
Alan Baldwin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANTONIO BRONIC

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin became the most successful Alpine World Cup slalom racer of all time with a record 47th career win in the discipline in the Austrian resort of Schladming on Tuesday.

Adds result

Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin became the most successful Alpine World Cup slalom racer of all time with a record 47th career win in the discipline in the Austrian resort of Schladming on Tuesday.

The double Olympic gold medallist had previously shared the World Cup record for most victories in a single discipline with Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, who won 46 giant slaloms.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Leadership Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Culture

Explore

Most Popular