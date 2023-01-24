Culture

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin poised for record 83rd World Cup win

Credit: REUTERS/LISA LEUTNER

January 24, 2023 — 06:15 am EST

Written by Alan Baldwin for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - American skier Mikaela Shiffrin was poised to take a record 83rd women's World Cup win on Tuesday after setting the fastest time in the first leg of a giant slalom in the Italian resort of Kronplatz.

The four-times overall World Cup champion clocked a time of 58.72 seconds down the Erta slope with Swiss rival and reigning giant slalom world champion Lara Gut-Behrami in second place and 0.13 behind.

Italian Federica Brignone was third, 0.27 slower than Shiffrin.

Shiffrin, 27, is level with retired compatriot Lindsey Vonn on 82 wins.

Swedish men's slalom great Ingemar Stenmark holds the absolute record of 86 World Cup victories -- all in slalom or giant slalom -- in the 1970s and 1980s.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Christian Radnedge)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CultureUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.