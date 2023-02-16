Culture

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin leads giant slalom after qualifications

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

February 16, 2023 — 06:36 am EST

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Feb 16 (Reuters) - American favourite Mikaela Shiffrin was quickest in the qualification run of the giant slalom at the Alpine ski world championships in Meribel, France on Thursday.

Shiffrin was 0.12 seconds quicker down the slopes than France's Tessa Worley, with Federica Brignone coming in 0.31 seconds after Shiffrin.

World champion Lara Gut-Behrami from Switzerland came in fourth.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CultureUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.