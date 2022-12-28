Culture

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin completes giant slalom double for 79th World Cup win

Credit: REUTERS/Erich Schlegel

December 28, 2022 — 09:07 am EST

Written by Manasi Pathak for Reuters

Dec 28 (Reuters) - American Mikaela Shiffrin secured a giant slalom double in Semmering, Austria on Wednesday to claim her 79th World Cup victory, moving her within three wins of compatriot Lindsey Vonn's women's record of 82.

Shiffrin clocked a combined time of two minutes and 3.51 seconds to beat Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami by 0.10 seconds. It was back-to-back victories for Shiffrin who also won on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old will have a chance to complete a treble on Thursday, in the slalom race at the same location.

She leads the overall World Cup standings by 305 points from Italy's Sofia Goggia.

