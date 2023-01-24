Alpine skiing-Shiffrin claims 83rd World Cup win to set women's record

Adds details

Jan 24 (Reuters) - American Mikaela Shiffrin claimed a record 83rd women's World Cup victory on Tuesday, moving past her compatriot Lindsey Vonn.

After a few near-misses Shiffrin, sealed her milestone win in the giant slalom at the Italian resort of Kronplatz.

The four-time overall World Cup champion clocked the fastest first leg down the Erta slope with Swiss reigning giant slalom world champion Lara Gut-Behrami 0.13 seconds behind.

Shiffrin, 27, then consolidated her advantage with a strong second run to win by 0.45 seconds overall.

Swedish men's slalom great Ingemar Stenmark holds the absolute record of 86 World Cup victories -- all in slalom or giant slalom -- in the 1970s and 1980s.

The record is another addition to Shiffrin's already impressive record. Shiffrin is also a two-time Olympic gold medallist and the youngest slalom champion in Olympic Alpine skiing history, winning in Sochi at 18 years and 345 days in 2014.

Shiffrin was favourite to take several gold medals in 2022, but surprisingly came near an Olympic medal in Beijing despite competing in all disciplines.

She has 130 World Cup podium finishes in all, and a women's record 51 victories in her specialist slalom discipline.

Her first World Cup start was in Spindleruv Mlyn in the Czech Republic in March 2011.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

