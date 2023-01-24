Culture

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin claims 83rd World Cup win to set women's record

Credit: REUTERS/LISA LEUTNER

January 24, 2023 — 08:24 am EST

Written by Martyn Herman for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - American Mikaela Shiffrin claimed a record 83rd women's World Cup victory on Tuesday, moving past her compatriot Lindsey Vonn.

Shiffrin claimed her milestone win in the giant slalom at the Italian resort of Kronplatz.

The four-time overall World Cup champion clocked the fastest first leg down the Erta slope with Swiss reigning giant slalom world champion Lara Gut-Behrami 0.13 seconds behind.

Shiffrin, 27, then consolidated her advantage with a strong second run to win by 0.32 seconds.

Swedish men's slalom great Ingemar Stenmark holds the absolute record of 86 World Cup victories -- all in slalom or giant slalom -- in the 1970s and 1980s.

