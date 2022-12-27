Culture

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin claims 78th World Cup win, closes on record

December 27, 2022 — 09:31 am EST

Written by Aadi Nair for Reuters ->

Dec 27 (Reuters) - American Mikaela Shiffrin claimed her 78th World Cup victory in the giant slalom in Semmering, Austria on Tuesday, taking her to within four wins of compatriot Lindsey Vonn's women's record of 82.

Shiffrin clocked a combined time of two minutes 7.18 seconds to beat Slovakia's Petra Vlhova by 0.13 and Italian Marta Bassino by 0.31.

"It's always nerve-racking," Shiffrin said. "You hope that you're in the right shape, and you can bring the right intensity from the start, and I felt really good today.

"So it's just pushing, the second one was a little bit wild sometimes, but I felt like skis were running and I really enjoy racing here."

Shiffrin's last win in the discipline came just over a year ago, in Courchevel, France in the build-up to the Beijing Olympics.

The 27-year-old has racked up four wins this season and leads the overall World Cup standings by 205 points from Italy's Sofia Goggia.

