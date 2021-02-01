Culture

Alpine skiing-Olympic downhill champion Goggia to miss world championships

Contributor
Alan Baldwin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SRDJAN ZIVULOVIC

Italy's Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia will miss her home world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo after suffering a knee injury in Germany at the weekend.

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Italy's Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia will miss her home world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo after suffering a knee injury in Germany at the weekend.

The Italian ski federation (FISI) said after scans in Milan that the season was over for the 28-year-old, who has won the last four women's World Cup downhills and would have been a favourite in Cortina.

Goggia is also leading the World Cup downhill standings, 195 points clear of American Breezy Johnson.

The world championships at the Italian Dolomite resort are scheduled to run from Feb. 8-21.

FISI said Goggia sustained a compound fracture of the right knee after a fall in Garmisch-Partenkirchen while skiing back down to the valley after a Super-G race was postponed due to fog.

Goggia missed the 2014 Sochi Olympics as a result of a cruciate ligament tear and had to end last season early due to a compound fracture of her left arm.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Culture Videos

    Nasdaq 50th Anniversary (2021)

    Nasdaq celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2021.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Culture

    Explore

    Most Popular