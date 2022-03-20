Culture

Alpine skiing-Norway's Kristoffersen clinches slalom World Cup title

Contributor
Julien Pretot Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

March 20 (Reuters) - Henrik Kristoffersen secured a career third slalom crystal globe when he took second place in the final race of the season in Courchevel, France on Sunday.

The 27-year-old finished 0.37 seconds behind fellow Norwegian Atle Lie McGrath, who prevailed with a combined time of one minute 34.52 seconds.

Austrian Manuel Feller, who still had an outside chance of clinching the title, took third place, 0.77 seconds off the pace.

Kristoffersen ended the season with 451 slalom points, 90 ahead of Feller with McGrath finishing third a further 13 points behind.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

