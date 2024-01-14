News & Insights

Alpine skiing-Norway's Kilde out for the season after downhill crash

January 14, 2024 — 01:41 pm EST

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde's season is over after he dislocated his shoulder when he crashed during a World Cup downhill race in Wengen on Saturday.

Falling just before the end of the course in the Swiss Alps, the 31-year-old speed specialist crashed into the safety net.

Kilde received medical treatment before being winched up into a helicopter and transported to a hospital in Bern.

Norwegian Alpine skiing team doctor Marc Jacob Strauss confirmed on Sunday to Norwegian broadcaster NRK that Kilde would be out for the rest of the season.

"Aleksander has had his shoulder dislocated and a cut in his calf. He has no fractures, but is bruised," Strauss said.

"The season is over, the ski season is over. Now we're aiming for that he'll be ready for the next season."

Austria's Marco Schwarz and France's Alexis Pinturault also suffered season-ending injuries in World Cup races.

