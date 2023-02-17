Culture

Alpine skiing-Mexican Prince Von Hohenlohe retires aged 64 after 20th worlds

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

February 17, 2023 — 01:37 pm EST

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Prince Hubertus of Hohenlohe-Langenburg competed for his country of birth Mexico at a 20th World Championships on Friday aged 64, 41 years after his first in Austria.

Racing in Courchevel, France wearing a colourful lycra outfit based on Mexican handmade textiles, he failed to finish the first run in the giant slalom event.

"I'd say that was the last one," Hohenlohe told Eurosport after his exit from the competition.

"I probably spent too much time in the sun in Marbella in the summer and didn't do enough in the gym.

"My wife thinks I'm completely crazy. She's always afraid something will happen to me. You have to feel what your body is saying and then decide."

The aristocratic Von Hohenlohe, who describes himself as a photographer, pop singer and Alpine skier, competed in his first Olympic Games back in 1984 at Sarajevo.

Since then has been a regular attraction at world championship races, participating in every one except 2007 when he was sidelined with a broken leg.

Von Hohenlohe founded the Mexican Skiing Association in 1981 and participated in six Olympics -- the last one being in Sochi, Russia, in 2014.

