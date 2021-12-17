Culture

Alpine skiing-Kilde extends Val Gardena domination with super-G win

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde continued his winning streak at Val Gardena when he claimed an emphatic victory in a men's World Cup super-G on Friday.

VAL GARDENA, Italy, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde continued his winning streak at Val Gardena when he claimed an emphatic victory in a men's World Cup super-G on Friday.

The 29-year-old, who secured a super-G/downhill double in the Dolomites resort last year, found the perfect balance of power and technique to prevail on the Saslong course in one minute 25.91 seconds.

Kilde, who has yet reach the podium at the Olympics or the world championships, beat Olympic champion Matthias Mayer of Austria by 0.22 seconds.

Another Austrian, world champion Vincent Kriechmayr, completed the podium in third place, 0.27 seconds off the pace, less than two months before the event at the Beijing Olympics.

American Ryan Cochran-Siegle put down an early marker but as the icy slope warmed up with the sun shining, the big guns got in on the action and no skier was a match for Kilde's speed.

The Val Gardena downhill will be held on Saturday with Kilde looking to win it for the third consecutive year.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Leadership Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Culture

Explore

Most Popular