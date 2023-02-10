Culture

Alpine skiing-Italy's Innerhofer leads second men's downhill training

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

February 10, 2023 — 08:10 am EST

Written by Alan Baldwin for Reuters ->

COURCHEVEL, France, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Italy's Christof Innerhofer led a depleted field in the second men's downhill training at the Alpine skiing world championships on Friday with Canada's new super-G gold medallist James Crawford second fastest.

The 38-year-old 2014 Olympic silver medallist, and 2011 super-G world champion, clocked a time of one minute 48.45 seconds down Courchevel's L'Eclipse piste with Crawford 0.31 slower.

Switzerland's Alexis Monney was third fastest, 0.34 off Innerhofer's time.

Reigning world champion Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria was one of several who decided to take a day out ahead of Sunday's race.

Other non-starters included Norway's super-G silver medallist and downhill favourite Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Switzerland's Marco Odermatt.

Kilde was fastest in Wednesday's first training, with Innerhofer second.

Italy's Dominik Paris, recovering from his big fall in Thursday's super-G, was back in action and fifth fastest with compatriot Florian Schieder sixth in Friday's training.

A third session is scheduled for Saturday.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Christian Radnedge)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CultureUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.