US Markets

Alpine skiing-Gold for Gut-Behrami as world championships finally start

Contributor
Alan Baldwin Reuters
Published

Swiss favourite Lara Gut-Behrami won the women's super-G gold medal as the Alpine skiing world championships finally started in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Thursday after a three-day weather delay.

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Swiss favourite Lara Gut-Behrami won the women's super-G gold medal as the Alpine skiing world championships finally started in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Thursday after a three-day weather delay.

Corinne Suter made it a Swiss one-two in the rescheduled race, 0.34 of a second slower, according to provisional results.

The 2019 champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States took bronze on a bright morning after recent fog and snow in the Italian Dolomites. The race was held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gold was a first for Gut-Behrami, who had won four World Cup super-Gs in a row ahead of Cortina. The 29-year-old has three silvers and two bronzes from previous championships.

Thursday was the first time in more than a year that Shiffrin had started a super-G and the medal was her eighth from five world championships.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Culture

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters