Alpine skiing-Bassino pips Shiffrin to win Super-G gold

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Marta Bassino edged out American Mikaela Shiffrin to win the women's Super-G gold at the World Ski Championships in Courchevel, France, on Wednesday, winning the title by 0.11 seconds.

While Shiffrin was able to upgrade her bronze medal from the 2021 championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, she was unable to match Bassino's pace.

The 26-year-old Italian overcame a poor first sector and stormed into the lead with the fastest times on the last two sectors, finishing with a time of 1:28.06.

Bassino has six World Cup gold medals to her name in the giant slalom but had never topped the podium in any other World Cup event. However, she did win gold in the parallel giant slalom at the 2021 World Ski Championships.

"It's beautiful. My first win in Super-G ... it's incredible. I just thought about skiing like I know. Wanting to push at every turn made the difference," Bassino told Rai Sport.

"I am speechless, pleased with myself and amazed that I skied so well. I'm happy, it's the crowning achievement of work and perseverance."

Bassino is the second Italian to win a gold medal at this year's championships after Federica Brignone won the women's combined event on Monday.

Austria's Cornelia Huetter and Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie were tied third, 0.33 seconds behind Bassino.

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami, the defending champion and one of the pre-race favourites with 18 Super-G World Cup victories, could only manage sixth placed.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )

