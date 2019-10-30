Alpine Income Property Trust sets terms for $150 million IPO

Alpine Income Property Trust, a single-tenant commercial net lease REIT formed by Consolidated-Tomoka, announced terms for its IPO on Wednesday.



The Daytona Beach, FL-based company plans to raise $150 million by offering 7.5 million shares at a price of $20. At $20, Alpine Income Property Trust would command a market value of $182 million.



Alpine Income Property Trust was founded in 1902 and booked $12 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol PINE. Raymond James, Baird, B. Riley FBR, BMO Capital Markets, Janney Montgomery Scott and D.A. Davidson are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



