Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Price Target Increased by 13.95% to 21.10

The average one-year price target for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) has been revised to $21.10 / share. This is an increase of 13.95% from the prior estimate of $18.51 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.58% from the latest reported closing price of $19.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpine Income Property Trust. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 16.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINE is 0.06%, an increase of 27.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.68% to 9,524K shares. The put/call ratio of PINE is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sound Income Strategies holds 1,216K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,126K shares , representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINE by 23.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 466K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 464K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares , representing a decrease of 49.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINE by 19.33% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 442K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing an increase of 93.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINE by 1,672.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 323K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINE by 38.57% over the last quarter.

