Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:PINE) Stock Is Rallying But Financials Look Ambiguous: Will The Momentum Continue?

Alpine Income Property Trust's (NYSE:PINE) stock is up by a considerable 18% over the past three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Alpine Income Property Trust's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alpine Income Property Trust is:

1.1% = US$1.6m ÷ US$156m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.01.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Alpine Income Property Trust's Earnings Growth And 1.1% ROE

It is quite clear that Alpine Income Property Trust's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 4.6%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 66% seen by Alpine Income Property Trust over the last five years is not surprising. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

So, as a next step, we compared Alpine Income Property Trust's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 10% in the same period.

NYSE:PINE Past Earnings Growth May 1st 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Alpine Income Property Trust's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Alpine Income Property Trust Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 47% (where it is retaining 53% of its profits), Alpine Income Property Trust has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Only recently, Alpine Income Property Trust stated paying a dividend. This likely means that the management might have concluded that its shareholders have a strong preference for dividends. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 60% over the next three years.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Alpine Income Property Trust can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

