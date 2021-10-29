Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:PINE) Dismal Stock Performance Reflects Weak Fundamentals

It is hard to get excited after looking at Alpine Income Property Trust's (NYSE:PINE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 5.5% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. Specifically, we decided to study Alpine Income Property Trust's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alpine Income Property Trust is:

1.0% = US$2.1m ÷ US$217m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.01 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Alpine Income Property Trust's Earnings Growth And 1.0% ROE

As you can see, Alpine Income Property Trust's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 5.8%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 44% seen by Alpine Income Property Trust was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

That being said, we compared Alpine Income Property Trust's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 9.2% in the same period.

NYSE:PINE Past Earnings Growth October 29th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Alpine Income Property Trust's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Alpine Income Property Trust Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Alpine Income Property Trust seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 52% (meaning, the company retains only 48% of profits). However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. So this probably explains the company's shrinking earnings.

Only recently, Alpine Income Property Trust stated paying a dividend. This likely means that the management might have concluded that its shareholders have a strong preference for dividends. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 75% over the next three years.

Conclusion

On the whole, Alpine Income Property Trust's performance is quite a big let-down. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. Additionally, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that analysts expect the company's earnings to continue to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

