Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2021

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PINE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PINE was $18, representing a -10.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.19 and a 132.71% increase over the 52 week low of $7.74.

PINE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). PINE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.11. Zacks Investment Research reports PINE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 30.57%, compared to an industry average of 4.7%.

