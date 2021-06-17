Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2021

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PINE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.33, the dividend yield is 5.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PINE was $19.33, representing a -4.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.19 and a 47% increase over the 52 week low of $13.15.

PINE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). PINE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.16. Zacks Investment Research reports PINE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 30.28%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PINE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.