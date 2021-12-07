Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2021

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PINE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.09, the dividend yield is 5.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PINE was $18.09, representing a -12.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.75 and a 31.37% increase over the 52 week low of $13.77.

PINE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). PINE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.17. Zacks Investment Research reports PINE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.41%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pine Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

