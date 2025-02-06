Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Reports Q4 Net Loss of $0.06 per Share, Increases Q1 2025 Dividend and Provides 2025 Outlook

Alpine Income Property Trust reports Q4 net loss of $0.06 per share, FFO and AFFO of $0.44, and dividend increase.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $0.06 per diluted share, with funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) at $0.44 per share. In 2024, the company made significant investments totaling $134.7 million at an 8.7% cash yield while reducing its portfolio through $75 million in dispositions. CEO John P. Albright noted a 17% increase in AFFO per share, allowing for a dividend increase to $0.285 per share for Q1 2025. The company anticipates continued growth in 2025, projecting investments between $50 million and $80 million and an FFO per diluted share between $1.70 and $1.73.

Fourth Quarter Funds From Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per diluted share increased to $0.44, reflecting a strong year-over-year growth.

The company closed investments totaling $134.7 million at an impressive 8.7% cash yield, showcasing effective capital allocation and growth strategy.

Dividends for Q1 2025 were increased by 1.8% to $0.285 per share, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing shareholder returns.

The outlook for 2025 includes expected FFO and AFFO per diluted share of $1.70 to $1.73, indicating continued growth potential.

Fourth quarter net loss of $0.06 per diluted share, marking a decline from a net income of $0.02 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Ongoing concerns about tenant defaults and credit risks highlighted in the forward-looking statements, indicating potential instability in the company's operations.

Decrease in net income from $2,917 in 2023 to $2,066 in 2024, raising concerns regarding the overall profitability trend.

What were Alpine Income Property Trust's Q4 2024 net earnings?

Alpine Income Property Trust reported a net loss of $0.06 per diluted share for Q4 2024.

How much did the company invest in 2024?

In 2024, Alpine Income Property Trust closed investments totaling $134.7 million at an 8.7% cash yield.

What is the new dividend for Q1 2025?

The company increased its quarterly dividend to $0.285 per share for Q1 2025.

What was the FFO per diluted share for 2024?

The Funds From Operations (FFO) per diluted share for 2024 was $1.73.

What factors influenced the company's 2025 outlook?

Alpine Income Property Trust's 2025 outlook is influenced by investment and disposition goals, along with anticipated leasing conditions.

$PINE Insider Trading Activity

$PINE insiders have traded $PINE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PINE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW C RICHARDSON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $53,600 .

. WEIN RACHEL ELIAS sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $36,000

$PINE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $PINE stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





- Fourth Quarter Net Loss of $0.06 per diluted share and FFO and AFFO of $0.44 per diluted share -









- Closed Investments of $134.7 million at an 8.7% cash yield in 2024 –









- Increases Dividend for Q1 2025 -









- Provides 2025 Outlook -







WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company” or “PINE”), an owner and operator of single tenant net leased commercial income properties, today announced its operating results and earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.





“We completed a robust year growing AFFO per share by 17%, permitting us to once again increase our dividend while maintaining a well-covered payout ratio,” said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alpine Income Property Trust. “Our growth was driven by accretive recycling as we closed over $130 million in investments at an 8.7% yield, while selectively pruning our portfolio with over $75 million in dispositions at a 7.1% cap rate. Further, we reduced exposure to Walgreens and increased our weighted average remaining lease term to 8.7 years.”









Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Highlights









The table below provides a summary of the Company’s operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands, except per share data):











































































Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023











Total Revenues









$





13,791













$





11,581









$





52,227









$





45,644









Net Income (Loss) Attributable to PINE









$





(958)













$





335









$





2,066









$





2,917









Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share Attributable to PINE









$





(0.06)













$





0.02









$





0.14









$





0.19









FFO



(1)











$





6,965













$





5,646









$





26,098









$





22,910









FFO per Diluted Share



(1)











$





0.44













$





0.37









$





1.73









$





1.47









AFFO



(1)











$





6,894













$





5,801









$





26,185









$





23,211









AFFO per Diluted Share



(1)











$





0.44













$





0.38









$





1.74









$





1.49











(1)



See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and tables at the end of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of Net Income to non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, FFO per diluted share, AFFO, and AFFO per diluted share.









Investment Activity









The table below provides a summary of the Company’s acquisitions for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands):











































































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024













For the Year Ended December 31, 2024





















Number of Investments













Amount













Number of Investments













Amount











Properties













6









$





50,500

















12









$





103,600













Commercial Loans and Investments













—













—

















3













31,087













Totals













6









$





50,500

















15









$





134,687





































































Properties - Weighted Average Initial Cash Cap Rate

























7.6%





























8.2%













Commercial Loans and Investments - Weighted Average Initial Yield

























—%





























10.7%













Total Investments - Weighted Average Initial Yield

























7.6%





























8.7%













Properties Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term

























7.7 years





























15.8 years

















Disposition Activity









The table below provides a summary of the Company’s dispositions for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands):











































































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024













For the Year Ended December 31, 2024





















Number of Investments













Amount













Number of Investments













Amount











Properties













5









$





6,782

















15









$





61,957













Commercial Loans and Investments













—













—

















1













13,632













Totals













5









$





6,782

















16









$





75,589





































































Properties - Weighted Average Exit Cash Cap Rate

























7.3%





























6.9%













Commercial Loans and Investments - Weighted Average Yield

























—





%

























8.0%













Total Investments - Weighted Average Yield

























7.3%





























7.1%

















Property Portfolio











(1)











The Company’s property portfolio consisted of the following as of December 31, 2024:

























Number of Properties









134













Square Feet









3.9 million













Annualized Base Rent (ABR)









$44.3 million













Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term









8.7 years













States where Properties are Located









35













Industries









27













Occupancy









98.0%





























% of ABR Attributable to Investment Grade Rated Tenants









51%













% of ABR Attributable to Credit Rated Tenants









84%













% of ABR Attributable to Sale-Leaseback Tenants



(1)











9%















(1)



During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company acquired three single-tenant income properties (“the Tampa Properties”) in the greater Tampa Bay, Florida area for $31.4 million through a sale-leaseback transaction that includes a tenant repurchase option. This sale-leaseback transaction is accounted for as a financing arrangement for GAAP purposes and, as such, the related assets and corresponding revenue are included in the Company’s commercial loans and investments on its consolidated balance sheets and consolidated statements of operations. However, for purposes of describing our property portfolio, including for tenant, industry, and state concentrations, the Company includes the Tampa Properties, as they constitute real estate assets for both legal and tax purposes.





The Company’s property portfolio included the following top tenants that represent 2.0% or greater of the Company's total ABR as of December 31, 2024:



































Tenant













Credit Rating













% of ABR











Dicks Sporting Goods









BBB / Baa2









10%













Lowe's









BBB+ / Baa1









10%













Beachside Hospitality Group









NR / NR









9%













Walgreens









BB- / Ba3









8%













Dollar Tree/Family Dollar









BBB / Baa2









8%













At Home









CCC / Caa3









5%













Best Buy









BBB+ / A3









5%













Dollar General









BBB / Baa2









5%













Walmart









AA / Aa2









4%













Bass Pro Shops









BB- / Ba3









3%













BJ's Wholesale Club









BB+ / Ba1









3%













Home Depot









A / A2









2%













Kohl's









BB- / Ba3









2%













Other

















26%















Total





















100





%















The Company’s property portfolio consisted of the following top industries that represent 2.0% or greater of the Company's total ABR as of December 31, 2024:



























Industry













% of ABR











Sporting Goods









16%













Home Improvement









13%













Dollar Stores









12%













Casual Dining









10%













Home Furnishings









9%













Pharmacy









9%













Consumer Electronics









7%













Grocery









4%













Off-Price Retail









3%













Wholesale Club









3%













General Merchandise









3%













Entertainment









3%













Automotive Parts









2%













Other









6%















Total













100





%















The Company’s property portfolio included properties in the following top states that represent 2.0% or greater of the Company’s total ABR as of December 31, 2024:



























State













% of ABR











New Jersey









10%













Florida









10%













New York









8%













North Carolina









7%













Illinois









7%













Michigan









7%













Texas









6%













Ohio









6%













Georgia









4%













Minnesota









4%













West Virginia









3%













Tennessee









3%













Kansas









2%













Arizona









2%













Louisiana









2%













Other









19%















Total













100





%



















Balance Sheet and Capital Markets (dollars in thousands, except per share data)



































As of December 31, 2024













Leverage



















Net Debt / Total Enterprise Value









52.6%













Net Debt / Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA









7.4x













Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio









3.5x































Liquidity



















Available Capacity Under Revolving Credit Facility





$





89,545













Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash









5,564













Total Liquidity





$





95,109













The Revolving Credit Facility has commitments for up to $250.0 million; however, borrowing availability is based on an unencumbered asset value, as defined in the underlying credit agreement. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had an outstanding balance of $102.0 million under the Revolving Credit Facility and $89.5 million available capacity.





The following table provides a summary of sales of shares of common stock under the Company’s ATM offering program for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024:







































ATM Program









For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024













For the Year Ended December 31, 2024











Shares Issued









435,745













1,059,271









Weighted Average Price per Share (Gross)





$





17.98









$





18.04









Net Proceeds





$





7,718









$





18,825









The following table provides a summary of the Company’s long-term debt as of December 31, 2024:































































As of December 31, 2024





















Face Value Debt













Stated Interest Rate













Wtd. Avg. Rate













Maturity Date











Revolving Credit Facility



(1)











$





102,000









SOFR + 0.10% +





[1.25% - 2.20%]









5.31%













January 2027









2026 Term Loan



(2)















100,000









SOFR + 0.10% +





[1.35% - 1.95%]









3.50%













May 2026









2027 Term Loan



(3)















100,000









SOFR + 0.10% +





[1.25% - 1.90%]









3.45%













January 2027









Total Debt/Weighted-Average Rate









$





302,000

















4.10%























(





1





)



As of December 31, 2024, the Company has utilized interest rate swaps to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed interest rate of 3.21% plus the SOFR adjustment of 0.10% and the applicable spread on $50 million of the outstanding balance on the Company’s Revolving Credit Facility.







(





2





)



As of December 31, 2024, the Company has utilized interest rate swaps to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed interest rate of 2.05% plus the SOFR adjustment of 0.10% and the applicable spread for the $100 million 2026 Term Loan balance.







(





3





)



As of December 31, 2024, the Company has utilized interest rate swaps to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed interest rate of 2.05% plus the SOFR adjustment of 0.10% and the applicable spread for the $100 million 2027 Term Loan balance.





As of December 31, 2024, the Company held a 92.3% interest in Alpine Income Property OP, LP, the Company’s operating partnership (the “Operating Partnership” or “OP”). There were 1,223,854 OP Units held by third parties outstanding and 14,691,982 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding, for total outstanding common stock and OP Units held by third parties of 15,915,836 as of December 31, 2024.









Dividends









The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.285 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2025 (the “Common Stock Cash Dividend”). The Common Stock Cash Dividend represents a 1.8% increase as compared to the Company’s previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.280 per share of common stock and an annualized yield of approximately 6.6% based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock on February 5, 2025.





The Common Stock Cash Dividend is payable on March 31, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 13, 2025, and the ex-dividend date for the Common Stock Cash Dividend is March 13, 2025.





The table below provides a summary of the Company’s dividends for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024:











































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024













For the Year Ended December 31, 2024











Dividends Declared and Paid per Share





$





0.280













$





1.110













FFO Payout Ratio









63.6%

















64.2%













AFFO Payout Ratio









63.6%

















63.8%

















2025 Outlook









The Company’s outlook for 2025 is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company's reports filed with the Commission.





The Company’s outlook for 2025 is as follows:











































Outlook Range for 2025













(Unaudited)













Low













High











Investments









$50 million





to





$80 million









Dispositions









$20 million





to





$30 million









FFO per Diluted Share









$





1.70





to





$





1.73









AFFO per Diluted Share









$





1.70





to





$





1.73









Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding









16.0 million





to





16.5 million









The outlook also assumes a $0.08 per diluted share impact in 2025 related to one recent and one anticipated vacancy that are both currently expected to remain vacant for the full year.





The following table provides a reconciliation of the outlook range of the Company’s 2025 estimated Net Income per Diluted Share to estimated FFO and AFFO per Diluted Share:



















































Outlook Range for 2025













(Unaudited)













Low













High











Net Income per Diluted Share









$





0.04













$





0.07













Depreciation and Amortization













1.66

















1.66













Provision for Impairment



(1)















-

















-













Gain on Disposition of Assets



(1)















-

















-













FFO per Diluted Share









$





1.70













$





1.73













Adjustments:

































Amortization of Intangible Assets and Liabilities to Lease Income













(0.04





)













(0.04





)









Straight-Line Rent Adjustment













(0.05





)













(0.05





)









Non-Cash Compensation













0.02

















0.02













































Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs to Interest Expense













0.05

















0.05













Other Non-Cash Adjustments













0.02

















0.02













AFFO per Diluted Share









$





1.70













$





1.73















(1)



The Company’s outlook excludes projections related to these measures.









Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Earnings Conference Call & Webcast









The Company will host a conference call to present its operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET.





A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at



www.alpinereit.com



or at the link provided in the event details below. To access the call by phone, please go to the link provided in the event details below and you will be provided with dial-in details.





We encourage participants to dial into the conference call at least fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of theearnings callwill be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



www.alpinereit.com



.









About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.









Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.





We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation which is available on our website at



http://www.alpinereit.com



.









Contact:





Philip R. Mays













Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer













(407) 904-3324















pmays@alpinereit.com















Safe Harbor









This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements that may be identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include general business and economic conditions, continued volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, risks inherent in the real estate business, including tenant defaults, potential liability relating to environmental matters, credit risk associated with the Company investing in first mortgage investments, illiquidity of real estate investments and potential damages from natural disasters, the impact of epidemics or pandemics (such as the COVID-19 Pandemic and its variants) on the Company’s business and the business of its tenants and the impact of such epidemics or pandemics on the U.S. economy and market conditions generally, other factors affecting the Company’s business or the business of its tenants that are beyond the control of the Company or its tenants, and the factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Our reported results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We also disclose Funds From Operations (“FFO”) Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”), and Pro Forma Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA”), all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of REITs.





FFO, AFFO, and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA do not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or cash flows from operations as reported on our statement of cash flows as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures.





We compute FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude real estate related depreciation and amortization, as well as extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP) such as net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and impairments associated with the implementation of current expected credit losses on commercial loans and investments at the time of origination, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries.





To derive AFFO, we further modify the NAREIT computation of FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to non-cash revenues and expenses such as loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of above- and below-market lease related intangibles, straight-line rental revenue, amortization of deferred financing costs, non-cash compensation, and other non-cash income or expense. Such items may cause short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on operating cash flows or long-term operating performance. We use AFFO as one measure of our performance when we formulate corporate goals.





To derive Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, GAAP net income or loss is adjusted to exclude extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP), net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and impairments associated with the implementation of current expected credit losses on commercial loans and investments at the time of origination and/or payoff, and real estate related depreciation and amortization including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries, non-cash revenues and expenses such as straight-line rental revenue, amortization of deferred financing costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, above- and below-market lease related intangibles, non-cash compensation, other non-cash income or expense, and other non-recurring items such as disposition management fees and commission fees. Cash interest expense is also excluded from Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and GAAP net income or loss is adjusted for the annualized impact of acquisitions, dispositions and other similar activities.





FFO is used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers primarily because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains or losses on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. We believe that AFFO is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider because it will help them to better assess our operating performance without the distortions created by other non-cash revenues or expenses. We also believe that Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider as it allows for a better assessment of our operating performance without the distortions created by other non-cash revenues, expenses or certain effects of the Company’s capital structure on our operating performance. FFO, AFFO, and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.









Other Definitions











Annualized Base Rent



represents the annualized in-place straight-line base rent required by the tenant’s lease.







Credit Rated Tenant



is a tenant or the parent of a tenant with a credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service, Fitch Ratings or the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.







Investment Grade Rated Tenant



is a tenant or the parent of a tenant with a credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service, Fitch Ratings or the National Association of Insurance Commissioners of Baa3, BBB-, or NAIC-2 or higher. If applicable, in the event of a split rating between S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Services, the Company utilizes the higher of the two ratings as its reference point as to whether a tenant is defined as an Investment Grade Rated Tenant. Credit ratings utilized in this press release are those available from S&P Global Ratings and/or Moody’s Investors Service, as applicable, as of December 31, 2024.







Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term



is weighted by the annualized base rent and does not assume the exercise of any tenant purchase options.







Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.









Consolidated Balance Sheets







(In thousands, except share and per share data)











































As of

















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023













ASSETS























Real Estate:





























Land, at Cost





$





147,912













$





149,314













Building and Improvements, at Cost









341,955

















328,993













Total Real Estate, at Cost









489,867

















478,307













Less, Accumulated Depreciation









(45,850)

















(34,714)













Real Estate—Net









444,017

















443,593













Assets Held for Sale









2,254

















4,410













Commercial Loans and Investments









89,629

















35,080













Cash and Cash Equivalents









1,578

















4,019













Restricted Cash









6,373

















9,712













Intangible Lease Assets—Net









43,925

















49,292













Straight-Line Rent Adjustment









1,485

















1,409













Other Assets









15,734

















17,045













Total Assets





$





604,995













$





564,560















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY































Liabilities:





























Accounts Payable, Accrued Expenses, and Other Liabilities





$





8,445













$





5,736













Prepaid Rent and Deferred Revenue









2,412

















2,627













Intangible Lease Liabilities—Net









4,774

















4,907













Obligation Under Participation Agreement









11,403

















—













Long-Term Debt









301,466

















275,677













Total Liabilities









328,500

















288,947













Commitments and Contingencies





























Equity:





























Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 100 million shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023









—

















—













Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 500 million shares authorized, 14,691,982 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 13,659,207 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023









147

















137













Additional Paid-in Capital









261,831

















243,690













Dividends in Excess of Net Income









(15,722)

















(2,359)













Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income









6,771

















9,275













Stockholders' Equity









253,027

















250,743













Noncontrolling Interest









23,468

















24,870













Total Equity









276,495

















275,613













Total Liabilities and Equity





$





604,995













$





564,560















Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Operations







(In thousands, except share, per share and dividend data)











































































(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023











Revenues:

























































Lease Income









$





11,493













$





11,016













$





46,005













$





44,967













Interest Income from Commercial Loans and Investments













2,209

















525

















5,761

















637













Other Revenue













89

















40

















461

















40













Total Revenues













13,791

















11,581

















52,227

















45,644













Operating Expenses:

























































Real Estate Expenses













2,224

















1,849

















7,793

















6,580













General and Administrative Expenses













1,588

















1,478

















6,575

















6,301













Provision for Impairment













583

















356

















1,693

















3,220













Depreciation and Amortization













6,520

















6,472

















25,594

















25,758













Total Operating Expenses













10,915

















10,155

















41,655

















41,859













Gain (Loss) on Disposition of Assets













(901)

















1,552

















3,443

















9,334













Gain on Extinguishment of Debt













—

















—

















—

















23













Net Income From Operations













1,975

















2,978

















14,015

















13,142













Investment and Other Income













61

















63

















247

















289













Interest Expense













(3,075)

















(2,671)

















(12,008)

















(10,165)













Net Income (Loss)













(1,039)

















370

















2,254

















3,266













Less: Net Loss (Income) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest













81

















(35)

















(188)

















(349)













Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.









$





(958)













$





335













$





2,066













$





2,917







































































Per Common Share Data:



























































Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

























































Basic









$





(0.07)













$





0.02













$





0.15













$





0.21













Diluted









$





(0.06)













$





0.02













$





0.14













$





0.19





































































Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:

























































Basic













14,437,542

















13,698,617

















13,858,257

















13,925,362













Diluted



(1)















15,661,396

















15,131,010

















15,082,111

















15,560,524





































































Dividends Declared and Paid









$





0.280













$





0.275













$





1.110













$





1.100















(1)



Includes the weighted average of 1,223,854 shares during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, 1,432,393 shares during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and 1,635,162 shares during the year ended December 31, 2023, in each case, underlying OP Units including (i) 1,223,854 shares underlying OP Units issued to CTO Realty Growth, Inc. and (ii) 479,640 shares underlying OP Units issued to an unrelated third party, which OP Units were redeemed by PINE for an equivalent number of shares of common stock of PINE during the quarter ended December 31, 2023.







Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations







(Unaudited)





(In thousands, except per share data)











































































Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023











Net Income (Loss)









$





(1,039)













$





370













$





2,254













$





3,266













Depreciation and Amortization













6,520

















6,472

















25,594

















25,758













Provision for Impairment













583

















356

















1,693

















3,220













Loss (Gain) on Disposition of Assets













901

















(1,552)

















(3,443)

















(9,334)













Funds From Operations









$





6,965













$





5,646













$





26,098













$





22,910













Adjustments:

























































Gain on Extinguishment of Debt













—

















—

















—

















(23)













Amortization of Intangible Assets and Liabilities to Lease Income













(156)

















(118)

















(517)

















(417)













Straight-Line Rent Adjustment













(145)

















(16)

















(515)

















(402)













Non-Cash Compensation













9

















80

















247

















318













Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs to Interest Expense













180

















180

















720

















710













Other Non-Cash Adjustments













41

















29

















152

















115













Adjusted Funds From Operations









$





6,894













$





5,801













$





26,185













$





23,211





































































FFO per Diluted Share









$





0.44













$





0.37













$





1.73













$





1.47













AFFO per Diluted Share









$





0.44













$





0.38













$





1.74













$





1.49















Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Reconciliation of Net Debt to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA







(Unaudited)





(In thousands)











































Three Months Ended December 31, 2024















Net Loss









$





(1,039





)













Adjustments:

























Depreciation and Amortization













6,520

















Provision for Impairment













583

















Loss on Disposition of Assets













901

















Amortization of Intangible Assets and Liabilities to Lease Income













(156)

















Straight-Line Rent Adjustment













(145)

















Non-Cash Compensation













9

















Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs to Interest Expense













180

















Other Non-Cash Adjustments













41

















Other Non-Recurring Items













(13)

















Interest Expense, Net of Deferred Financing Costs Amortization and Interest on Obligation Under Participation Agreement













2,640

















Adjusted EBITDA









$





9,521









































Annualized Adjusted EBITDA









$





38,084

















Pro Forma Annualized Impact of Current Quarter Investment Activity



(1)















1,998

















Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA









$





40,082









































Total Long-Term Debt









$





301,466

















Financing Costs, Net of Accumulated Amortization













534

















Cash and Cash Equivalents













(1,578)

















Restricted Cash













(3,986)

















Net Debt









$





296,436









































Net Debt to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA













7.4









x











(1)



Reflects the pro forma annualized impact on Annualized Adjusted EBITDA of the Company’s investments and disposition activity during the three months ended December 31, 2024.



