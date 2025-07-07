Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Reports Q2 2025 Portfolio Activity and Balance Sheet Update

Alpine Income Property Trust reports 2025 investment activities, portfolio updates, and share repurchase details for Q2.

Quiver AI Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. announced its second quarter and year-to-date results for 2025, reporting total investment activity of $85.9 million with an average initial yield of 9.1%. The company sold five net lease properties for $16.5 million at a weighted average cap rate of 7.9%, with Walgreens now its fifth-largest tenant. In addition to property acquisitions, the company engaged in seller financing and originated a mortgage loan totaling $6.6 million. The renovation of a Bass Pro Shops property was completed on time, maintaining rental payments during the process. As for its balance sheet, the company repurchased 272,565 shares in Q2, totaling $4.3 million, and has $1.2 million left in its buyback program. The company currently has no debt maturities until May 2026.

Potential Positives

The Company reported substantial total investment activity of $85.9 million in acquisitions and structured investments, indicating strong capital deployment and confidence in its growth strategy.

Successful asset sales totaling $28.2 million at a favorable average exit cash cap rate of 8.4%, showcasing effective portfolio management and the ability to realize value from investments.

Completion of Bass Pro Shops' full renovation and re-leasing under a 20-year lease term, contributing stability and long-term income potential to the portfolio.

Ongoing stock repurchase program, totaling 546,390 shares repurchased year-to-date, reflecting management's commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

Walgreens has decreased to the Company’s 5th largest tenant based on ABR, indicating potential instability in tenant relationships and revenue sources.

The Company has a relatively high weighted average exit cap rate of 8.4% from asset sales, which may suggest less favorable market conditions or reduced asset values.

The repayment of the $25.5 million construction loan indicates reliance on external financing, which could pose risks if cash flow issues arise.

FAQ

What were Alpine Income Property Trust's total investments in 2025?

The Company's total investment activity year-to-date in 2025 includes $85.9 million in acquisition and structured investment transactions.

How much did Alpine Income Property Trust sell in assets during 2025?

In 2025, the Company reported total disposition activity of $28.2 million from asset sales.

What is the weighted average lease term for the company?

The weighted average lease term for Alpine Income Property Trust is 8.9 years as of June 30, 2025.

What is the status of Alpine Income Property Trust's share buyback program?

As of June 30, 2025, approximately $1.2 million remains on the current common stock buyback program.

When are the Company's next debt maturities due?

Alpine Income Property Trust currently has no debt maturities until May 2026.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PINE Insider Trading Activity

$PINE insiders have traded $PINE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PINE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW C RICHARDSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $39,961.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PINE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $PINE stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PINE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PINE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PINE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PINE forecast page.

Full Release



WINTER PARK, Fla., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company”) today announced its second quarter and year-to-date 2025 portfolio and transaction activities and provides a balance sheet update.







Portfolio and Transaction Activity







The Company’s total investment activity year-to-date in 2025 includes $85.9 million of acquisition and structured investment transactions representing a weighted average initial investment yield of 9.1%. The Company’s year-to-date total disposition activity includes $28.2 million of asset sales representing a weighted average exit cash cap rate of 8.4%. The Company’s weighted average lease term is 8.9 years as of June 30, 2025.





Second quarter 2025 details are as follows:







Sold five net lease properties, two leased to Walgreens, and one each to Dollar Tree, Verizon and Old Time Pottery, for total disposition volume of $16.5 million at a weighted average exit cap rate of 7.9%. Walgreens has now decreased to the Company’s 5 largest tenant based on ABR, with eight properties remaining.



Originated one seller financing structured investment in conjunction with the disposition of a property leased to Old Time Pottery and originated a new first mortgage loan for a combined total of $6.6 million in principal fully funded at closing with a weighted average initial yield of 9.8%.



Bass Pro Shops completed its full renovation on schedule with its grand opening on May 21, 2025. The 66,033-square foot property in Hermantown, MN, was re-leased to Bass Pro Shops in Q3 2025 under a 20-year initial lease term commencing upon opening. There was no interruption to the required rental payments during the renovation.



Subsequent to quarter end, on July 2, 2025, the $25.5 million construction loan for the Publix land development in Charlotte, NC with a current yield of 9.5% was fully repaid.









Balance Sheet Update









During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 272,565 shares of common stock at a weighted average gross price of $15.81 per share, for a total cost of $4.3 million. Year-to-date 2025, the Company repurchased 546,390 shares of common stock at a weighted average gross price of $16.07, for a total cost of $8.8 million.



As of June 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $1.2 million remaining on its current common stock buyback program.



As of June 30, 2025, there were 15,375,768 shares of common stock and operating partnership units outstanding.



The Company currently has no debt maturities until May 2026.











About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.









Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominantly leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.





We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation which is available on our website at



http://www.alpinereit.com



.









Safe Harbor









This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements that may be identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include general business and economic conditions, continued volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, risks inherent in the real estate business, including tenant defaults, potential liability relating to environmental matters, credit risk associated with the Company investing in first mortgage investments, illiquidity of real estate investments and potential damages from natural disasters, the impact of epidemics or pandemics on the Company’s business and the business of its tenants and the impact of such epidemics or pandemics on the U.S. economy and market conditions generally, other factors affecting the Company’s business or the business of its tenants that are beyond the control of the Company or its tenants, and the factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



