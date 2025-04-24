Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Results: $79.2 Million in Investments, Increased Dividend, $0.08 Net Loss per Share

Alpine Income Property Trust reported $79.2 million in investments with a 9.0% cash yield, but a first-quarter net loss of $(0.08) per share.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. announced its first-quarter 2025 results, reporting closed investments of $79.2 million at a 9.0% initial cash yield and a net loss of $0.08 per diluted share. The company generated Funds From Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) of $0.44 per diluted share. Despite a net loss attributed to the company of $1.18 million, total revenues increased to $14.2 million, representing growth from the previous year. The company also highlighted its strategic capital recycling efforts through selective property dispositions aimed at enhancing portfolio diversification, and anticipates a dividend increase for Q1 2025. The outlook for 2025 has been adjusted to reflect better-than-expected year-to-date performance, projecting increases in investments and FFO/AFFO.

Potential Positives

Closed investments of $79.2 million at a strong weighted average initial cash yield of 9.0%, indicating effective capital allocation and investment strategy.

Increased dividend for Q1 2025, showcasing commitment to returning value to shareholders and reflecting confidence in future performance.

Year-over-year growth in total revenues from $12.466 million to $14.206 million, indicating a positive trend in the company's financial performance.

Funds From Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per diluted share increased to $0.44, demonstrating improved operational efficiency and profitability.

Potential Negatives

First Quarter 2025 showed a net loss of $(1,179) million compared to a net loss of $(260) million in the same quarter the previous year, indicating deteriorating financial performance.

The company has a high leverage ratio with net debt at 57.1% of total enterprise value, which could pose risks in financial stability and borrowing capacity.

Despite an increase in investments and revenues, the net loss per diluted share increased to $(0.08), up from $(0.02) the year prior, raising concerns about profitability.

FAQ

What were Alpine Income Property Trust's investment totals for Q1 2025?

Alpine Income Property Trust closed investments totaling $79.2 million with a weighted average initial cash yield of 9.0% during Q1 2025.

How did the company perform in terms of FFO and AFFO?

In Q1 2025, Alpine reported FFO and AFFO of $0.44 per diluted share, showcasing solid financial performance.

What is the dividend increase announced for Q1 2025?

The company announced an increase in dividends for Q1 2025, with dividends declared at $0.285 per share.

What was the net loss for Alpine Income Property Trust in Q1 2025?

The net loss attributable to the company in Q1 2025 was $(1,179) or $(0.08) per diluted share.

When will theearnings conference callfor Q1 2025 take place?

Theearnings conference callwill be held on April 25, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET, accessible via webcast.

- Closed Investments of $79.2 million at a weighted average initial cash yield of 9.0% -









- Increased Dividend Q1 2025 -









- First Quarter Net Loss of $(0.08) per diluted share and FFO and AFFO of $0.44 per diluted share -







WINTER PARK, Fla., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company” or “PINE”), an owner and operator of single tenant net leased commercial income properties, today announced its operating results and earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“In the first quarter, we completed investments that approached $80 million with a weighted average initial cash yield of 9.0%, again demonstrating our ability to successfully source and close attractive investments,” said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alpine Income Property Trust. “We also continued to selectively recycle capital with dispositions of properties that we believe provide positive benefits to our diversification and portfolio strength. As we look ahead, we believe that our property portfolio with a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.0 years combined with our ability to source attractive investments, should support our ability to continue to deliver strong results.”









First Quarter 2025 Highlights









Operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands, except per share data):











































Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024











Total Revenues





$





14,206













$





12,466













Net Loss Attributable to PINE





$





(1,179





)









$





(260





)









Net Loss per Diluted Share Attributable to PINE





$





(0.08





)









$





(0.02





)









FFO



(1)







$





6,909













$





6,130













FFO per Diluted Share



(1)







$





0.44













$





0.41













AFFO



(1)







$





7,040













$





6,243













AFFO per Diluted Share



(1)







$





0.44













$





0.42

























































______________________________







(1)



See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and tables at the end of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of Net Income to non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, FFO per diluted share, AFFO, and AFFO per diluted share.









Investment Activity









Acquisitions for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands):







































For the Three Months Ended





March 31, 2025

















Number of





Investments













Amount











Properties





3









$





39,695









Commercial Loans and Investments





4













39,540









Totals





7









$





79,235

































Properties - Weighted Average Initial Cash Cap Rate

















8.6%









Commercial Loans and Investments - Weighted Average Initial Cash Yield

















9.5%









Total Investments - Weighted Average Initial Cash Yield

















9.0%









Properties - Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term

















14.3 years





































Disposition Activity









Dispositions for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands):







































For the Three Months Ended





March 31, 2025

















Number of





Investments













Amount











Properties





3









$





11,695









Commercial Loans and Investments





—













—









Totals





3









$





11,695

































Properties - Weighted Average Exit Cash Cap Rate

















9.1%









Commercial Loans and Investments - Weighted Average Cash Yield

















—%









Total Investments - Weighted Average Cash Yield

















9.1%





































Property Portfolio











(1)











The Company’s property portfolio consisted of the following as of March 31, 2025:





















Number of Properties





134









Square Feet





4.1 million









Annualized Base Rent (ABR)





$47.1 million









Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term





9.0 years









States where Properties are Located





35









Industries





23









Occupancy





98.6%





















% of ABR Attributable to Investment Grade Rated Tenants





50%









% of ABR Attributable to Credit Rated Tenants





81%









% of ABR Attributable to Sale-Leaseback Tenants



(1)







8%































______________________________









(1)



During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company acquired three single-tenant income properties (the “Tampa Properties”) in the greater Tampa Bay, Florida area for $31.4 million through a sale-leaseback transaction that includes a tenant repurchase option. This sale-leaseback transaction is accounted for as a financing arrangement for GAAP purposes and, as such, the related assets and corresponding revenue are included in the Company’s commercial loans and investments on its consolidated balance sheets and consolidated statements of operations. However, for purposes of describing our property portfolio, including for tenant, industry, and state concentrations, the Company includes the Tampa Properties, as they constitute real estate assets for both legal and tax purposes.













The Company’s property portfolio included the following top tenants that represent 2.0% or greater of the Company's total ABR as of March 31, 2025:



































Tenant













Credit Rating













% of ABR











Dicks Sporting Goods









BBB / Baa2









10%









Lowe's









BBB+ / Baa1









9%









Beachside Hospitality Group









NR / NR









8%









Walgreens









BB- / Ba3









7%









Dollar Tree/Family Dollar









BBB / Baa2









7%









Best Buy









BBB+ / A3









5%









Dollar General









BBB / Baa3









5%









Germfree Laboratories









NR / NR









4%









Walmart









AA / Aa2









4%









At Home









CCC / Caa3









3%









Bass Pro Shops









BB- / Ba3









3%









BJ's Wholesale Club









BB+ / Ba1









3%









Academy Sports









BB+ / Ba2









3%









Alamo Drafthouse









A- / A2









2%









Home Depot









A / A2









2%









Other

















25%











Total





















100





%



































The Company’s property portfolio consisted of the following top industries that represent 2.0% or greater of the Company's total ABR as of March 31, 2025:



























Industry













% of ABR











Sporting Goods









16%









Home Improvement









12%









Dollar Stores









12%









Casual Dining









9%









Pharmacy









8%









Home Furnishings









7%









Consumer Electronics









6%









Entertainment









5%









Technology, Media & Life Sciences









4%









Grocery









4%









Off-Price Retail









3%









Wholesale Club









3%









General Merchandise









3%









Other









8%











Total













100





%



























The Company’s property portfolio included properties in the following top states that represent 2.0% or greater of the Company’s total ABR as of March 31, 2025:



























State













% of ABR











Florida









14%









New Jersey









10%









New York









7%









North Carolina









6%









Illinois









6%









Michigan









6%









Texas









6%









Georgia









4%









Ohio









4%









Minnesota









3%









West Virginia









3%









Tennessee









3%









Colorado









2%









Kansas









2%









Other









24%











Total













100





%































Balance Sheet and Capital Markets (dollars in thousands, except per share data)



































As of March 31, 2025













Leverage



















Net Debt / Total Enterprise Value









57.1%









Net Debt / Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA









7.9x









Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio









3.5x



























Liquidity



















Available Capacity Under Revolving Credit Facility





$





56,358









Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



(1)











8,518









Total Liquidity





$





64,876



























______________________________









(





1





)



Includes all unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash held in escrow accounts to be reinvested through the like-kind exchange structure.





The Revolving Credit Facility has commitments for up to $250.0 million; however, borrowing availability is based on an unencumbered asset value, as defined in the underlying credit agreement. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had an outstanding balance of $157.0 million under the Revolving Credit Facility and $56.4 million of available capacity.





Below is a summary of repurchases of shares of common stock under the Company’s $10.0 million common stock repurchase program for the three months ended March 31, 2025:



























Repurchase Program









For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025











Shares Repurchased









273,825









Weighted Average Price per Share (Gross)





$





16.33









Net Price





$





4,481

























Subsequent to March 31, 2025 through April 24, 2025, the Company repurchased an additional 193,409 shares under the Company’s $10.0 million common stock repurchase program for a weighted average gross purchase price of $15.88 per share, or a net price of $3.1 million.





The Company’s long-term debt as of March 31, 2025:























































As of March 31, 2025

















Face Value Debt













Stated Interest Rate













Wtd. Avg. Rate













Maturity Date











Revolving Credit Facility



(1)







$





157,000









SOFR + 0.10% +





[1.25% - 2.20%]









5.63%









January 2027









2026 Term Loan



(2)











100,000









SOFR + 0.10% +





[1.35% - 1.95%]









3.65%









May 2026









2027 Term Loan



(3)











100,000









SOFR + 0.10% +





[1.25% - 1.90%]









3.60%









January 2027









Total Debt/Weighted-Average Rate





$





357,000

















4.51%

































































______________________________







(





1





)



As of March 31, 2025, the Company has utilized interest rate swaps to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed interest rate of 3.21% plus the SOFR adjustment of 0.10% and the applicable spread on $50 million of the outstanding balance on the Company’s Revolving Credit Facility.







(





2





)



As of March 31, 2025, the Company has utilized interest rate swaps to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed interest rate of 2.05% plus the SOFR adjustment of 0.10% and the applicable spread for the $100 million 2026 Term Loan balance.







(





3





)



As of March 31, 2025, the Company has utilized interest rate swaps to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed interest rate of 2.05% plus the SOFR adjustment of 0.10% and the applicable spread for the $100 million 2027 Term Loan balance.





Subsequent to March 31, 2025, on April 4, 2025, the Company entered into an interest rate swap to fix SOFR and achieve a fixed interest rate of 3.43% plus 0.10% and the applicable spread on $50 million of the outstanding balance on the Company’s Revolving Credit Facility.





As of March 31, 2025, the Company held a 92.2% interest in Alpine Income Property OP, LP, the Company’s operating partnership (the “Operating Partnership” or “OP”). There were 1,223,854 OP Units held by third parties outstanding and 14,418,673 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding, for total outstanding common stock and OP Units held by third parties of 15,642,527 as of March 31, 2025.









Dividends









The Company’s dividends for the three months ended March 31, 2025:































For the Three Months





Ended March 31, 2025











Dividends Declared and Paid per Share





$





0.285









FFO Payout Ratio









64.8%









AFFO Payout Ratio









64.8%





























2025 Outlook









The Company is increasing its FFO, AFFO, and Investments outlook for 2025, to take into account the Company’s year-to-date performance. The Company’s outlook for 2025 is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”).





The Company’s revised outlook for 2025 is as follows:



















































Revised Outlook Range for 2025













Change from Prior Outlook













(Unaudited)









Low













High













Low













High











Investments





$70 million





to





$100 million









$20 million





to





$20 million









Dispositions





$50 million





to





$70 million









$30 million





to





$40 million









FFO per Diluted Share





$1.74





to





$1.77









$0.04





to





$0.04









AFFO per Diluted Share





$1.74





to





$1.77









$0.04





to





$0.04









Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding





15.5 million





to





16.0 million









(0.5) million





to





(0.5) million













































Reconciliation of the revised outlook range of the Company’s 2025 estimated Net Loss per Diluted Share to estimated FFO and AFFO per Diluted Share:











































Revised Outlook









Range for 2025













(Unaudited)









Low













High











Net Loss per Diluted Share





$





(0.22





)









$





(0.19





)









Depreciation and Amortization









1.90

















1.90













Provision for Impairment



(1)











0.13

















0.13













Gain on Disposition of Assets



(1)











(0.07





)













(0.07





)









FFO per Diluted Share





$





1.74













$





1.77













Adjustments:





























Amortization of Intangible Assets and Liabilities to Lease Income









(0.04





)













(0.04





)









Straight-Line Rent Adjustment









(0.05





)













(0.05





)









Non-Cash Compensation









0.02

















0.02













Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs to Interest Expense









0.05

















0.05













Other Non-Cash Adjustments









0.02

















0.02













AFFO per Diluted Share





$





1.74













$





1.77



















































(1





)



Provision for Impairment and Gain on Disposition of Assets represents the actual adjustment for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company’s revised outlook excludes projections related to these measures.









First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call & Webcast









The Company will host a conference call to present its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Friday, April 25, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.





A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at



www.alpinereit.com



or at the link provided in the event details below. To access the call by phone, please go to the link provided in the event details below and you will be provided with dial-in details.





We encourage participants to dial into the conference call at least fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of theearnings callwill be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



www.alpinereit.com



.









About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.









Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.





We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation which is available on our website at



http://www.alpinereit.com



.









Safe Harbor









This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements that may be identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include general business and economic conditions, continued volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, tariffs and international trade policies, risks inherent in the real estate business, including tenant defaults, potential liability relating to environmental matters, credit risk associated with the Company investing in commercial loans and investments, illiquidity of real estate investments and potential damages from natural disasters, the impact of epidemics or pandemics on the Company’s business and the business of its tenants and the impact of such epidemics or pandemics on the U.S. economy and market conditions generally, other factors affecting the Company’s business or the business of its tenants that are beyond the control of the Company or its tenants, and the factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025 and other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Our reported results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We also disclose Funds From Operations (“FFO”) Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”), and Pro Forma Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA”), all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of REITs.





FFO, AFFO, and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA do not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or cash flows from operations as reported on our statement of cash flows as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures.





We compute FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude real estate related depreciation and amortization, as well as extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP) such as net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and impairments associated with the implementation of current expected credit losses on commercial loans and investments at the time of origination, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries.





To derive AFFO, we further modify the NAREIT computation of FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to non-cash revenues and expenses such as loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of above- and below-market lease related intangibles, straight-line rental revenue, amortization of deferred financing costs, non-cash compensation, and other non-cash adjustments to income or expense. Such items may cause short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on operating cash flows or long-term operating performance. We use AFFO as one measure of our performance when we formulate corporate goals.





To derive Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, GAAP net income or loss is adjusted to exclude extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP), net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and impairments associated with the implementation of current expected credit losses on commercial loans and investments at the time of origination and/or payoff, and real estate related depreciation and amortization including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries, non-cash revenues and expenses such as straight-line rental revenue, amortization of deferred financing costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, above- and below-market lease related intangibles, non-cash compensation, other non-cash income or expense, and other non-recurring items such as disposition management fees and commission fees. Cash interest expense is also excluded from Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and GAAP net income or loss is adjusted for the annualized impact of acquisitions, dispositions and other similar activities.





FFO is used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers primarily because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains or losses on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. We believe that AFFO is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider because it will help them to better assess our operating performance without the distortions created by other non-cash revenues or expenses. We also believe that Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider as it allows for a better assessment of our operating performance without the distortions created by other non-cash revenues, expenses or certain effects of the Company’s capital structure on our operating performance. FFO, AFFO, and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.









Other Definitions











Annualized Base Rent



represents the annualized in-place straight-line base rent required by the tenant’s lease.







Credit Rated Tenant



is a tenant or the parent of a tenant with a credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service, Fitch Ratings or the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.







Investment Grade Rated Tenant



is a tenant or the parent of a tenant with a credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service, Fitch Ratings or the National Association of Insurance Commissioners of Baa3, BBB-, or NAIC-2 or higher. If applicable, in the event of a split rating between S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Services, the Company utilizes the higher of the two ratings as its reference point as to whether a tenant is defined as an Investment Grade Rated Tenant. Credit ratings utilized in this press release are those available from S&P Global Ratings and/or Moody’s Investors Service, as applicable, as of March 31, 2025.







Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term



is weighted by the annualized base rent and does not assume the exercise of any tenant purchase options.











Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.













Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In thousands, except share and per share data)











































As of















(Unaudited)







March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













ASSETS























Real Estate:





























Land, at Cost





$





146,551













$





147,912













Building and Improvements, at Cost









358,657

















341,955













Total Real Estate, at Cost









505,208

















489,867













Less, Accumulated Depreciation









(48,055





)













(45,850





)









Real Estate—Net









457,153

















444,017













Assets Held for Sale









7,427

















2,254













Commercial Loans and Investments









110,009

















89,629













Cash and Cash Equivalents









6,138

















1,578













Restricted Cash









5,434

















6,373













Intangible Lease Assets—Net









46,060

















43,925













Straight-Line Rent Adjustment









1,661

















1,485













Other Assets









13,515

















15,734













Total Assets





$





647,397













$





604,995















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY































Liabilities:





























Accounts Payable, Accrued Expenses, and Other Liabilities





$





8,507













$





8,445













Prepaid Rent and Deferred Revenue









3,684

















2,412













Intangible Lease Liabilities—Net









4,326

















4,774













Obligation Under Participation Agreement









10,584

















11,403













Long-Term Debt—Net









356,511

















301,466













Total Liabilities









383,612

















328,500













Commitments and Contingencies





























Equity:





























Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 100 million shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024









—

















—













Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 500 million shares authorized, 14,418,673 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 14,691,982 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024









144

















147













Additional Paid-in Capital









257,290

















261,831













Dividends in Excess of Net Income









(21,048





)













(15,722





)









Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income









4,563

















6,771













Stockholders' Equity









240,949

















253,027













Noncontrolling Interest









22,836

















23,468













Total Equity









263,785

















276,495













Total Liabilities and Equity





$





647,397













$





604,995































































Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.













Consolidated Statements of Operations











(Unaudited)









(In thousands, except share, per share and dividend data)











































Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024











Revenues:





























Lease Income





$





11,826













$





11,464













Interest Income from Commercial Loans and Investments









2,301

















903













Other Revenue









79

















99













Total Revenues









14,206

















12,466













Operating Expenses:





























Real Estate Expenses









2,034

















1,928













General and Administrative Expenses









1,716

















1,542













Provision for Impairment









2,031

















31













Depreciation and Amortization









7,307

















6,382













Total Operating Expenses









13,088

















9,883













Gain on Disposition of Assets









1,151

















—













Net Income From Operations









2,269

















2,583













Investment and Other Income









45

















69













Interest Expense









(3,592





)













(2,935





)









Net Loss









(1,278





)













(283





)









Less: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest









99

















23













Net Loss Attributable to Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.





$





(1,179





)









$





(260





)







































Per Common Share Data:































Net Loss Attributable to Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.





























Basic and Diluted





$





(0.08





)









$





(0.02





)





































Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:





























Basic









14,628,921

















13,621,208













Diluted



(1)











15,852,775

















14,845,062









































Dividends Declared and Paid





$





0.285













$





0.275

















































______________________________







(1





)



Includes 1,223,854 shares during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, underlying 1,223,854 OP Units issued to CTO Realty Growth, Inc. For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the impact of the 1,223,854 shares was anti-dilutive to the Net Loss Attributable to Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.











Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.













Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations











(Unaudited)









(In thousands, except per share data)











































Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024











Net Loss





$





(1,278





)









$





(283





)









Depreciation and Amortization









7,307

















6,382













Provision for Impairment









2,031

















31













Gain on Disposition of Assets









(1,151





)













—













Funds From Operations





$





6,909













$





6,130













Adjustments:





























Amortization of Intangible Assets and Liabilities to Lease Income









(80





)













(110





)









Straight-Line Rent Adjustment









(131





)













(65





)









Non-Cash Compensation









95

















79













Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs to Interest Expense









190

















180













Other Non-Cash Adjustments









57

















29













Adjusted Funds From Operations





$





7,040













$





6,243









































FFO per Diluted Share





$





0.44













$





0.41













AFFO per Diluted Share





$





0.44













$





0.42































































Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.













Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Reconciliation of Net Debt to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA











(Unaudited)









(In thousands)



































Three Months Ended





March 31, 2025















Net Loss





$





(1,278





)













Adjustments:





















Depreciation and Amortization









7,307

















Provision for Impairment









2,031

















Gain on Disposition of Assets









(1,151





)













Amortization of Intangible Assets and Liabilities to Lease Income









(80





)













Straight-Line Rent Adjustment









(131





)













Non-Cash Compensation









95

















Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs to Interest Expense









190

















Other Non-Cash Adjustments









57

















Other Non-Recurring Items









(13





)













Interest Expense, Net of Deferred Financing Costs Amortization and Interest on Obligation Under Participation Agreement









3,188

















Adjusted EBITDA





$





10,215





































Annualized Adjusted EBITDA





$





40,860

















Pro Forma Annualized Impact of Current Quarter Investment Activity



(1)











3,389

















Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA





$





44,249





































Total Long-Term Debt





$





356,511

















Financing Costs, Net of Accumulated Amortization









489

















Cash and Cash Equivalents









(6,138





)













Restricted Cash



(2)











(2,381





)













Net Debt





$





348,481





































Net Debt to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA









7.9









x









































______________________________







(1





)



Reflects the pro forma annualized impact on Annualized Adjusted EBITDA of the Company’s investment and disposition activity during the three months ended March 31, 2025.







(





2





)



Includes only restricted cash held in escrow accounts to be reinvested through the like-kind exchange structure.



