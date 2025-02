(RTTNews) - Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE), a Florida-based REIT, Wednesday announced a $10 million stock repurchase program, allowing open-market or block trade buybacks at its discretion.

PINE is currently trading at $16.60 or 3.17% higher on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.