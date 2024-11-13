Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Board Changes

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc ( (PINE) ) has shared an update.

Alpine Income Property Trust announced key changes to its Board of Directors, with Jeffrey S. Yarckin resigning and Brenna A. Wadleigh being appointed as an independent director. Wadleigh, the CEO of N3 Real Estate, brings extensive experience in commercial real estate, promising valuable insights for Alpine’s growth. Her appointment is expected to benefit the company’s strategic direction and strengthen its position in the market.

